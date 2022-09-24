Mumbai, September 24: On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the result of the UPPSC APO result 2022. The UP commission announced the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Prelim Exam 2022 results. Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC APO Prelim Exam 2022 can check their results by visiting the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

This year, the UPPSC APO Prelim Exam 2022 was held on August 21. A total of 64,100 candidates appeared for the UPPSC APO result 2022 examination. Post the declaration of the exam results, officials said that a total of 1,079 candidates qualified for the main exam. BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Day To Apply for 40,506 Headteacher Posts at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Steps To Check UPPSC APO Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "UPPSC APO Result 2022" link

Next, click on the "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (MAINS) EXAM-2022”

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check your result

Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that only those candidates who qualified for the UPPSC APO Prelim Exam 2022 can appear for the UPPSC APO Main exam. For more details on the UPPSC APO Result 2022, candidates can check the officials website of UPPSC. SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2020: Skill Test Results for Stenographer Declared, Check Details Here.

