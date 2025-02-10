New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The draft recruitment norms by the UGC provide more autonomy and inclusive development of state universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a written question about whether some provisions in the regulations may pose serious challenges to the academic integrity, autonomy and inclusive development of state universities, Pradhan said the draft norms provide more power to universities in the selection process of teachers.

"The draft regulations provide more autonomy and inclusive development of the state universities. The draft norms provide more power to universities in the selection process of teachers. The selection committees of universities will decide on the quality of research publications, the reputation of publishers, etc., based on the input from external experts, rather than the fixed numerical score known as Academic Performance Index (API)," said Pradhan.

"The eligibility criteria for appointment and promotion have been simplified and broadened in the draft regulations. It empowers the state governments to decide on the selection process of teachers in colleges falling under their purview," he added.

The draft regulations released last month have been placed in the public domain for feedback, suggestions and wide consultations and the last date to receive feedback from stakeholders has been extended till February 28.

"Various suggestions, comments and feedback have been received from different stakeholders. The feedback so received will be analysed by an expert committee for incorporating suitable suggestions in the regulations," Pradhan said.

The Congress has termed the draft UGC regulations on the appointment of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges "draconian and anti-Constitution", and demanded that those be immediately withdrawn.

Six ministers or their representatives from Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand (all opposition-ruled states) on Thursday adopted a 15-point resolution on the UGC's draft regulations. PTI GJS

