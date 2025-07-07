Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 7 (PTI) The Kerala University campus witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday after Registrar K S Anil Kumar, whose suspension was revoked a day earlier by the Syndicate, arrived to resume his duties.

He had been suspended by Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal on July 2 for allegedly issuing a notice cancelling a private programme attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was displayed.

Kumar, who had approached the High Court challenging the Vice-Chancellor's decision, withdrew his plea on Monday, citing the Syndicate's decision.

Following the Syndicate's resolution, Kumar resumed his responsibilities as the administrative head of the university, while the newly appointed Registrar by the Vice-Chancellor remained in the Registrar's office.

Shiju Khan, a Syndicate member from the LDF, stated that only the Syndicate has the authority to suspend or appoint the Registrar, as per the statutes of the Kerala University Act, and that the Vice-Chancellor's action contravened these statutes.

"We have followed all procedures within the Syndicate's powers, and the honourable High Court has not objected to the Syndicate's decision," Khan told mediapersons at the university campus.

Earlier, interim Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, who holds additional charge after Kunnummal left for a foreign tour, had walked out of the Syndicate meeting and refused to acknowledge its decision.

"Courts are the protectors of our Constitution, and we respect their decisions," Khan added.

Activists of the ruling CPI(M)'s student and youth outfits--SFI and DYFI-- had put up banners criticising the Governor and the Vice-Chancellor within the university campus, including posters depicting Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal in RSS attire.

They raised slogans against what they called attempts to saffronise the university.

"Temporary Vice-Chancellors are arriving and violating the statutes of the University Act," Khan said, adding that Kunnummal had overstepped his powers under Section 10(13) of the Kerala University Act, which allows such action only in cases of exigency.

He said the suspension of Registrar Anil Kumar was in violation of statutory norms and that the Registrar had been denied his legal right to be heard.

"According to Section 10(13), the Vice-Chancellor can act only in exigent circumstances and must report the matter to the Syndicate immediately. It is the Syndicate's prerogative to approve or reject the Vice-Chancellor's decision regarding the Registrar," Khan stated.

He further noted that the Chancellor has no authority to act against the Registrar, as such action is limited to officials of a much lower rank.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, criticised the state government for "destroying" Kerala's once-proud higher education sector.

He said ongoing political conflicts between the government and Raj Bhavan have led to instability and uncertainty in universities.

Instead of focusing on academic reforms, the government is turning institutions into political wings of the ruling party, while the Sangh Parivar pushes for saffronisation, the Congress leader alleged.

Satheesan warned that the declining quality of education is forcing students to seek opportunities outside the state and country.

He urged both the government and the Raj Bhavan to stop politicising education and reminded them that history will not forgive those who neglect the future of Kerala's youth.

