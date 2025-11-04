New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is participating in the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 3 to 5, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The conclave, on the theme 'Viksit Bharat 2047 - Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Empowerment', was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 03. It is being organised jointly by 13 Ministries and Departments of the Government under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

In the inaugural session, the Prime Minister launched Rs 1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme Fund to promote a private sector-driven research & innovation ecosystem and accelerate India's transformation into a global science & technology hub. He emphasised that efforts are being made to promote research and development in the private sector as well.

The conclave is featuring talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations and technology showcases, providing a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry and young innovators to strengthen the science & technology ecosystem. As one of the key organisers, DRDO is leading the thematic session on 'Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing'. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat will chair a Technical Session on Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing on November 05.

Semiconductors play a major role in modern technology ecosystems, powering critical systems in healthcare, communications, transport, defence, and space. DRDO has made significant strides in semiconductor technology by developing indigenous methods for producing 4-inch Silicon Carbide wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride High Electron Mobility Transistors up to 150W.

Other officials from DRDO at different panel discussions include Distinguished Scientist & Director General, Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems Suma Varughese, Director, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Hyderabad Dr Ramalingam Balamuralikrishnan and Scientist-G at Solid State Physics Laboratory, Delhi Dr Somna Mahajan.

ESTIC 2025 is bringing together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with nobel laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers. Deliberations focus on 11 key areas, including Advanced Materials & Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Manufacturing, Blue Economy, Digital Communications, Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing, Emerging Agriculture Technologies, Energy, Environment & Climate, Health & Medical Technologies, Quantum Science & Technology, and Space Technologies. (ANI)

