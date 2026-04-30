India News | Dreams Vs Reality: TMC MP Dola Sen Defends Bengal Governance, Dismisses Exit Polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Wednesday struck a defiant tone regarding the political landscape in West Bengal, dismissing exit poll projections as "dreams" and fiercely defending the state's record on women's safety and administrative integrity.

Speaking with ANI, Sen downplayed the surge predicted for the BJP in recent polling data, pointing toward what she described as a lack of grassroots infrastructure within the opposition. Sen claimed the BJP struggled to even field polling agents in nearly 200 out of 294 booths, suggesting their ground-level organisation is hollow.

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Reminding critics of the 2021 Assembly elections, she noted that the BJP failed to cross the 100-seat mark despite high expectations. She hinted that exit poll results are often disconnected from the actual pulse of the electorate, while making a sharp accusation that "everyone has been purchased" to influence narratives.

"BJP could not give agents for almost 200 out of 294 booths... In 2021, they did not even win 100 seats... Everyone likes to dream... Everyone has been purchased," she said.

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Addressing the sensitive issues of women's safety and recent controversies, Sen remained steadfast in her support of the state government's performance.

Sen offered a blunt assessment of recent flashpoints and dismissed the allegations of systemic abuse, stating that "nothing regarding women happened" in the area. While acknowledging the RG Kar tragedy as "unfortunate," she praised the state's response, challenging "double-engine" (BJP-led state and central) governments to match the speed and transparency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.

"Nothing regarding women happened in Sandeshkhali. The RG Kar incident was unfortunate. The way our CM and our government handled it, have you seen any double-engine government do the same?... Bengal is ahead in terms of women's safety and security and overall law and order.... Kolkata has received the title of safest city thrice," said Sen.

According to Sen, the enduring trust in the TMC stems directly from the Chief Minister's personal brand and governance style. "People trust Mamata Banerjee. She resides in the hearts of people because, first, she is a true fighter. Second, she is pro-people at heart... Third is that she is a very strict administrator... Fourth, she is a very unlikely and impartial CM trying to give good governance to all..."

Notably, Ratna Debnath, the mother of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in 2024, is representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Panihati constituency. Her campaign centred on the very issues that sparked nationwide outrage: women's safety, judicial accountability, and the breakdown of law and order in Bengal.

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to win West Bengal and oust the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for the last 15 years.

Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.JVC projected that the BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat. P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)