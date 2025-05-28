Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), continuing its crackdown on drug smuggling, seized heroin and methamphetamine worth around Rs. 23.5 crore in two separate operations in the North Eastern region, officials said in a press release on Wednesday.

With the assistance of the 19 BN Assam Rifles, the DRI intercepted a truck at Noney, Manipur, on May 21 and seized 569 grams of heroin and 1,039 grams of methamphetamine tablets. The drugs were concealed in a specially fabricated cavity within the truck's chassis.

Also Read | Ayushman Card Online Process: How To Obtain Ayushman Vay Vandana Card for Senior Citizens and Get INR 5 Lakh Free Medical Cover via Ayushman App.

In another operation on May 22, the DRI, along with the Assam Rifles FIU Unit Silchar, intercepted a truck at Aloicherra in Hailakandi district, Assam, and seized 2,640.53 grams of heroin hidden in a fabricated cavity on the truck's bedload floor.

The press release stated, "The recovered contraband drugs, worth around Rs. 23.5 crore in the international grey drug market, have been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and four persons have been arrested."

Also Read | Ali Khan Mahmudabad's 'Operation Sindoor' Remarks: Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail to Ashoka University Professor; Asks SIT Not To Expand Probe.

Since January 2025, the DRI has seized contraband including ganja, methamphetamine tablets, and heroin worth Rs. 173 crore and arrested 26 persons in the North Eastern region, the release added.

In a related operation, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Ngopa Police Station, recovered 758 grams of Heroin No. 4 near Teikhang in Saitual district during a joint operation on the intervening night of May 26-27, an official statement said.

Acting on specific intelligence related to narcotics trafficking, a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was set up by Assam Rifles and Ngopa Police personnel.

During the operation, two individuals riding Kenbo bikes were intercepted, leading to the seizure of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 5.36 crore, an official release stated.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to Ngopa Police Station for further investigation.

The joint operation underscores the continued efforts of security forces to combat drug trafficking and strengthen law enforcement in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)