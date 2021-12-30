DRI officers intercepted four passengers in Coimbatore for bringing gold

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted four passengers for bringing 2.2 kg gold in concealment from Sharjah to Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore by Air Arabia flight, informed a press note on Wednesday.

According to the press note issued by DRI, the four passengers were identified as Sagubar Sadiq Syed Mohamed, Nasardeen Mohamed Thambi, Kaleel Raghuman Mustafa, and Thasthakeer Kajamytheen who belong to Ramanathapuram district.

The officers recovered the 2.2 kg gold worth Rs 1.10 crores which were concealed in their rectum and trousers pockets.

Two passengers Nasardeen and Kaleel have been arrested by DRI officers in this case, the press note said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

