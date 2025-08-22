New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): In a pan-India operation code-named Operation "WeedOut", the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled a syndicate involved in the smuggling of hydroponic weed into India, the Ministry of Finance said in an official statement.

In the late evening of August 20, simultaneous interceptions were made by officers of DRI at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, Bengaluru, and Bhopal Junction.

A thorough search of the baggage of two passengers who had just boarded the Rajdhani train (22691) for Delhi led to the recovery of 29.88 kg of hydroponic weed at Bengaluru. In a coordinated action, 24.186 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered at Bhopal Junction from two passengers who had boarded the Rajdhani train on August 19 from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the associate mastermind of the syndicate was traced in New Delhi, and proceeds of drug trafficking amounting to Rs 1.02 crore were recovered from his possession, as per the ministry.

In a swift follow-up, a passenger who arrived at Bengaluru from Thailand on August 20 was intercepted in the early hours of August 21 at a hotel in Bengaluru, which led to the recovery of another 17.958 kg of hydroponic weed.

A total of 72.024 kg of hydroponic weed worth around Rs. 72 crore, along with illegal proceeds of Rs. 1.02 crore, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the statement said.

The associate mastermind and all five passengers involved were arrested. The syndicate used to reach out to college dropouts, part-time employed or unemployed youth via social media. The NDPS Act has stringent punishments for offences related to the handling of drugs, it added. (ANI)

