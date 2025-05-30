Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Amritsar Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered foreign currency amounting to USD 41,400, approximately Rs. 35.40 lakh, from a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Punjab, officials said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted on Thursday (May 29) while attempting to smuggle the currency on Air India Express Flight IX 191, travelling from Amritsar to Dubai.

According to a press release, the foreign currency was cleverly concealed in another bag in the main check-in baggage. Upon preliminary examination, it was found that the seized currency was unaccounted for and far exceeded the permissible limits as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

The currency was seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The initial investigation indicates that the accused was involved in the illegal smuggling of foreign currency for monetary gain. Further investigation is currently underway, the release added.

Earlier on May 3, the DRI had seized foreign currency worth Rs 2.66 crore from another passenger at Amritsar Airport. In that case, the individual was arrested, and investigations are ongoing. (ANI)

