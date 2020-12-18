Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): A driver posted with Special Armed Forces and his wife were allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in Indore.

"Their close relatives could be involved in this case. Two persons have been identified and police are searching for them," said DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra.

According to the police official, their daughter is missing and the CCTV cameras were also turned off before the incident occurred.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

