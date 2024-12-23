New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a drizzle and fog on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8.30 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 402, in the 'severe' category, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The rain is expected to improve the air quality in the coming hours.

Humidity level in the city was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)