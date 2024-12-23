Mumbai, December 23: As archers step foot in Polo Ground on Monday, December 23, 2024, the much-awaited Shillong Teer Results will be announced, drawing the attention of thousands of eager participants. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is set to reveal the winning numbers for popular games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result will be available online at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for today, including the winning numbers from both rounds of the game.

The Shillong Teer game, a traditional archery-based lottery, continues to captivate participants in Shillong and its surrounding areas. The results, which are determined by the number of arrows hitting the target, will be eagerly anticipated, with the first round commencing at 10:30 AM. Players place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, with chances to win varying amounts. Today’s Shillong Teer result and the full Shillong Teer Result Chart can be accessed for both Round 1 and Round 2, allowing participants to check how their predictions fared. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 21, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 23, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer result on December 23, 2024, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, visit trusted websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results, including the “Shillong Teer Result Chart,” will be announced shortly after the rounds conclude, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. Keep an eye on these platforms for timely updates on today’s results. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 87

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 92

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and surrounding areas. Organised by the KHASA, it is played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday as a holiday. Participants place bets on numbers from 0 to 99, and archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target during two rounds. The game is legal in Meghalaya, regulated under the state’s legal provisions for betting and lottery games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).