Palghar, Jun 28 (PTI) The drone survey for the ambitious Vadhan Port project in the Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district has been completed, officials said on Saturday.

A section of villagers had earlier protested against the technical survey at the site of the proposed seaport, claiming the project would snatch their livelihoods.

The drone survey was done by ITDC, said district officials.

According to a release by the district administration, officials met locals on Saturday over their demands. Though the protesters who had initially raised objections did not attend the meeting, several representatives from the affected coastal villages participated in the discussion, it said.

The villagers' demands include higher compensation for land to be acquired for the Vadhvan greenfield highway, employment opportunities for locals in the port project, and compensation and rehabilitation measures for fishermen who may lose their livelihood.

Deputy Collector Mahesh Sagar said during the meeting that JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) has agreed in principle to prioritise the local residents for employment opportunities in the project, according to the release.

The district administration also clarified that a comprehensive compensation policy for fishermen is under preparation, the release said.

Officials also emphasised that the government remains sensitive to public sentiment and is committed to an inclusive development process, it added.

The development of a Rs 76,200 crore all-weather greenfield deep draft major Port at Vadhvan was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2024.

The project will be constructed by Vadhvan Port Project Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), with a shareholding of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

