Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Azad Maidan Unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested a 24-years-old female drug peddler with 334 grams heroin drugs near JJ hospital, informed the police on Wednesday.

"A 24-years-old female drug peddler has been arrested near Mumbai's JJ hospital with 334 grams heroin drugs worth Rs 1 crore 20 thousand," police said.

Also Read | Mundra Port Drug Seizure Case Being Investigated by NIA, Says Govt in Parliament.

A case has been registered against the woman under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

The accused was presented in the court on Wednesday which later sent her to custody for three days.

Also Read | RIP General Bipin Rawat: Lata Mangeshkar Condoles the Demise of Chief of Defence Staff, Says ‘Tearful Tributes to These Brave Sons of Mother India’.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)