Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): A 31-year-old drug peddler was arrested for possessing ketamine drug worth Rs 11.12 lakh by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police on Friday.

He was arrested from Anandnagar area of Ghodbunder Road.

The man has been identified as Vaibhav Narendra Singh alias Babu and has been arrested under the NDPS Act.

A court has sent the accused to police custody till September 20.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

