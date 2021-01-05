Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): A man was apprehended with 300 grams of drugs from Dabbi village in Balakote of Mendhar subdivision of Poonch District, according to an official on Tuesday.

"Police along with Indian Army apprehended a person from Dabbi village in Balakote of Mendhar subdivision and recovered 300 grams of heroin-like substance from his possession," Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police said.

The police also suspect a terror angle in the recovery of drugs, the official added.

"Earlier huge quantity of arms/ammunition were recovered from the same area. Police is also looking at the terror angle of this drug recovery," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted. (ANI)

