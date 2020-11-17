Balasore (Odisha) Nov 17 (PTI) Two women were arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 8.5 lakh seized from their possession in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Adarbazar in Sahadevkhunta police station area in Balasore town and seized 85 gm of the drugs from two women aged 59 and 30, an officer said.

Also Read | GoAir Riyadh-Delhi Flight Diverted to Karachi Airport Due to Medical Emergency as Passenger Falls Ill Onboard.

They will be produced before a court, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)