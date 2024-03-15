Hailakandi (Assam), Mar 15 (PTI) The Assam Police destroyed drugs valued at Rs 94.57 crore in Hailakandi district on Friday, a senior officer said.

This lot of drugs were seized during different operations over the last six months, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (South), Kankanjyoti Saikia, said, adding that the lot was approved for disposal.

The destroyed drugs included heroin worth Rs 24.84 crore, Yaba tablets worth Rs 27.10 crore, cough syrup bottles worth Rs 12.38 crore and cannabis worth Rs 30.25 crore.

Top civil and police administration officials were present at the site when the drugs were destroyed.

