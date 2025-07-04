Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) A deputy superintendent of police was arrested in Punjab's Faridkot for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to a senior officer's staff to suppress a complaint against him, officials on Friday said.

A case has been registered against Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajanpal Singh, posted in the Crime Against Women cell in Faridkot, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

The DSP, according to a complainant, had taken Rs one lakh for acting in a complaint related to a matrimonial dispute, police said.

After this matter reached the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Faridkot, the DSP approached Assistant Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, posted as a reader to the senior officer, and allegedly offered Rs one lakh to suppress the complaint against him by the complainant.

The DSP has been arrested for offering a bribe to the reader and a case has been registered against him, they said.

