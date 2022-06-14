New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Delhi government's transmission company DTL will set up a separate substation at Maharani Bagh to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and semi high-speed Delhi-Varanasi Rail Corridor, officials said on Tuesday.

The tender for a 620 MVA dedicated substation is expected to be soon floated by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), they said.

Also Read | Vegetable Oil Imports Down by 15% Over Last Year as Indonesia Curbs Exports: SEA.

The sophisticated facility will meet the combined power load of around 50 MW of the two mega rail projects in the country, said a senior power department official.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first rapid rail transit system between between Delhi and Meerut having 83-km-long corridor and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Drunk Man Climbs on Moving Police Vehicle, Created Ruckus in Asif Nagar (Watch Video).

It will be a "rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system".

The officials said these will be the fastest trains in India as they have a design speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of 160 kmph. These RRTS trains will have an average speed of 100kmph.

The 813-km Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor is likely to be commissioned by 2029.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)