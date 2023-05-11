New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Delhi University will organise a cricket match between varsity staff members and alumni on Friday as part of its centenary celebrations, it said.

The match between the Vice-Chancellor's XI and the Alumni XI will be played at the Rugby Stadium of the University Sports Complex.

"The match is being organised as part of the centenary celebrations, under the aegis of the Centenary Celebrations Committee, University of Delhi, to honour their participation in the famous game of cricket," the university said in a statement on Thursday.

Varsity alumni of national and international repute in various sports, including cricketers Amit Bhandari, Himanshu Rana, Ankush Bains, Chetan Sharma and Joginder Singh, will take part in the match.

The winning team will receive the Centenary Cricket Trophy.

The university's centenary year is being marked with several programmes.

"In this series, this match will also be a memorable event. The rich history of the University of Delhi is also replete with talented players who have contributed to the field of cricket. It is a matter of great pride that many of them have also represented the Indian cricket team at the international level," the university said.

