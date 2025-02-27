New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Delhi University (DU) is set to consider revamping its student union election process by replacing the current direct-voting system with an indirect, two-tier model.

A proposal in this regard, aimed at curbing the influence of "money and muscle power", has triggered protests from students, with the All India Students' Association (AISA) leading demonstrations against the move.

During an Executive Council (EC) meeting on Thursday, the DU administration included the proposal in the minutes, suggesting a shift to a system where college and department representatives would elect university-level office-bearers. However, the deliberations were adjourned, with the option of considering the matter at the next EC meeting as a separate agenda item.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected EC member who opposed the proposal, told PTI, "In today's minutes, they (the DU administration) added two paragraphs that were not discussed at the last meeting. We did not confirm the minutes and it was agreed that this matter will be put as an agenda item at the next EC meeting."

"For changing the election process of the DUSU, the university should not take a top-down approach. There should be wider consultation involving all stakeholders," he added.

Outside the meeting, AISA members and students protested against what they called an attempt to "hollow out" the union, according to a statement issued by the Left-affiliated students' body.

AISA's DU secretary Anjali said, "The indirect election is nothing but a tactic to turn the union into a hollow institution. When the election is localised to a classroom, policy issues will take a backseat."

AISA's DU joint secretary Saavy argued that the proposed system would not eliminate money power but instead, concentrate it. "Now, instead of spending on lakhs of posters, money will be spent on buying the votes of a select few for the DUSU. It will mean a toothless union and a docile student body," Saavy said.

The proposal comes in the wake of a November 2024 Delhi High Court ruling that suggested shifting to a two-tier election model to curb defacement and excessive spending in the DUSU election. Last year, the court had summoned 15 DUSU candidates for defacing public and private property while campaigning.

With the proposal still under consideration, student protests are expected to continue as they push for the retention of the direct election in the DUSU.

