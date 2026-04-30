India News | DU Halts St Stephen's Appointments over Recruitment Norm Violations

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Executive Council (EC) of the University of Delhi has taken serious note of alleged violations in the shortlisting criteria adopted by St Stephen's College during the direct recruitment process for Assistant Professors across various subjects.

During the EC meeting, when the issue of deviation from the prescribed shortlisting norms was raised, the Council decided that the college should be restrained from issuing appointment letters to the recommended candidates. The Council also advised the college, noting that the shortlisting criteria adopted by it were not in accordance with university rules and were flawed.

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The EC has constituted a committee to examine the matter. The Registrar of Delhi University has formally communicated this decision to the Principal of St Stephen's College through an official letter.

Members in the meeting pointed out that the college had been following a criterion of shortlisting 70 candidates for each unreserved vacancy. However, the Academic Council and Executive Council of Delhi University have already approved a standard criterion for shortlisting candidates for Assistant Professor interviews. As per this norm, 40 candidates should be shortlisted for the first vacancy and 20 candidates for each subsequent vacancy.

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The committee constituted by the EC to investigate the issue will be chaired by Prof. Inder Mohan Kapahi, a Chancellor's nominee in the Executive Council. Other members include EC member Aman Kumar, EC member Dr Monica Arora, and EC member Dr LS Chaudhary.

The Joint Registrar (Colleges) has been appointed as the Member Secretary of the committee. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)