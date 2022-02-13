New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Delhi University will conduct a four-week training programme for its officials on managing stress, developing motivation and acquiring leadership skills, according to a senior official.

Assistant registrars and administrative officials of the university and its affiliated colleges can take part in the programme beginning February 21.

Besides stress management, the officials will be trained on handling financial matters such as budgets and audits, ranking and administrative subjects related to promotions and pension, etc.

"We will call various speakers to apprise the officers of various aspects.... This four-week programme is for upgrading their skills and knowledge and is for Group A officers," said the senior university official.

He said the speakers will also talk about handling stress.

"During these testing times we also want to apprise the officers about handling stress. Everyone faces stress be it due to office work or due to issues at home and it is important to talk about how to tackle it," he said.

The registration for the training programme closed on Saturday. It is free for Group A officers while other participants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 3,000.

