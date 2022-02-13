Uttar Pradesh, February 13: In a shocking incident, police recovered a partially burnt body of an 18-year-old woman in a cane field in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. Reportedly, the deceased woman had eloped with her lover a few days ago.

The girl, Komal Kumari, a resident of the Sisauli village, and the boy, Shagun Kumar, a resident of the Savtu village were in a relationship, however, their families were against it. The couple eloped when they could not convince the family, reported TOI, quoting DSP Shardhanand Sharma as saying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Held for Kidnap, Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old Minor Girl in Awagarh.

The girl had returned to her home in Sisauli recently. As per the report, police suspect that the woman was murdered by her relatives, who then attempted to burn her body to hide evidence of the crime as they did not file a missing complaint. Police have detained two members of the girl's family. Further investigation is on.

