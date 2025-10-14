Official logo of Federation of All India Medical Association (Photo/X/@FAIMA_INDIA_)

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has strongly condemned the alleged gangrape of a second-year MBBS student in West Bengal's Durgapur.

The association demanded swift justice and strict accountability from authorities, urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take immediate action.

In a post on X, FAIMA criticised the lack of safety measures for medical students despite assurances following the R G Kar rape incident.

"FAIMA strongly condemns the horrific gangrape of a 2nd-year MBBS student in Durgapur... Despite repeated promises after the R.G. Kar tragedy, safety for medical students remains neglected. We demand swift justice & strict accountability. @MamataOfficial, "Federation of All India Medical Association posted on X.

The Durgapur gangrape has sparked massive outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed the BJP for politicising the incident.

The second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped on Friday night. The survivor hails from Odisha.

The West Bengal Police have arrested five people so far in connection with the case to date.

A three-member team of the Odisha State Commission for Women, led by chairperson Sovana Mohanty, visited Durgapur and met the survivor's family on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur.

"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata Banerjee said. (ANI)

