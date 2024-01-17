New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI)

The Delhi University has tweaked the design of 'angvastras' (stole) to be worn by the administration members during its 100th convocation ceremony to include the university name in Hindi on the left and its logo on the right along with six stripes in saffron and gold.

Officials said the step has been taken to give the attire a more traditional look.

The varsity's 100th convocation ceremony is slated to be held on February 24.

"There is no change in the colour, however, the angvastra will be stitched to make it look more traditional and Indian. This is the final goodbye to the colonial gown," OSD Examination Ajay Arora told PTI.

The modified angvastras will be worn by administrative members like the deans and principals of colleges and departments.

Last year, students and teachers attended the convocation ceremony donning the angvastras with Indian attire as the university did away with the tradition of wearing old colonial gowns during the ceremony.

"The six stripes represent the Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellor of the university," an official said

The Delhi University last year asked its students to wear traditional attires shunning the western outfits for the convocation to promote Indian culture.

Students completing their undergraduate degree were seen wearing yellow, post-graduate students wore turquoise, and PhD scholars donned red stoles, according to university officials. PTI SJJ

