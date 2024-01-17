Rangareddy, January 17: A fire broke out in a barrel manufacturing company complex in the Katedhan area of Rangareddy district on Wednesday morning. There were no casualties reported. According to Rajendra Nagar Fire Officer, Chandra Nayak," Fire broke out in a barrel manufacturing company complex in Rangareddy district. The complex where the fire broke out manufactures barrels and paints them."

"We received the fire call at 3:36 am that a fire broke out from a short circuit in the complex. A fire engine reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident," added the official. Bus on Fire in Telangana: One Killed, Five Injured After Private Bus Catches Blaze in Erravalli Village, Video of 'Burning Bus' Surfaces.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the storeroom of a government high school in Tekkali town of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, officials said. The fire officials were called to the spot immediately and the fire was doused.

