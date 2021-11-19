Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of farm laws, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala welcomed the decision, urging farmer organisations to end their protest.

"We welcome Centre's decision to repeal the FarmLaws on the occasion of Guru Parv. This is a commendable step for the reinstatement of peace & harmony in society. I appeal to all farmer organisations to end their protest. We'll continue to make effort for farmers' welfare," he tweeted.

The announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year.

Among these states, farmers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were protesting across Delhi's borders for the past one year. (ANI)

