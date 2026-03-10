New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Dwarka District Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in view of the recent incident in Uttam Nagar and urged people not to trust or forward rumours and unverified information circulating on social media.

In an official appeal, Dwarka District Police asked the public to rely only on verified and official updates regarding the matter.

Also Read | Volkswagen Group Profits Take Big Hit on Porsche Shift.

https://x.com/DCPDwarka/status/2031305155002642881

"Do not trust or forward rumours and unverified information circulating on social media. Please follow only official updates," the police said.

Also Read | Apple Now Manufactures 25% iPhones in India.

"Dwarka District Police appeals to all citizens to maintain peace and harmony in view of the Uttam Nagar incident", he said on X.

"Do not trust or forward rumours and unverified information circulating on social media", he said.

"Spreading misinformation or posting inflammatory content is punishable and strict action will be taken", he said.

Earlier in the day, the mother of one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the alleged demolition of her house and expressing apprehension that civic authorities may take similar action against their property.

The matter was mentioned before the bench led by the Chief Justice, which was informed that the house of a co-accused in the case has already been demolished. The petitioner submitted that there is a strong apprehension that their house may also be demolished by the authorities.

Taking note of the submissions, the court allowed the mention and indicated that the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing later today after lunch.

The development comes in the backdrop of a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in connection with the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday shared an update regarding the arrest of 7 more individuals and the apprehension of 1 minor who were wanted co-accused in the Uttam Nagar case.

The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)