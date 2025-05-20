Puri (Odisha) [India], May 20 (ANI): A Tiranga Yatra was organised in Puri on Monday to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. On this occasion, Odisha's Deputy CM Pravati Parida and BJP MP Sambit Patra participated in the rally, which was held in the holy Jagannath Dham.

Speaking to ANI, from the Tiranga Yatra, BJP MP Sambit Patra praised the Indian Army's indomitable courage and credited the Modi government.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Monetary Dispute Turns Ugly, Man Bites Off Woman's Finger.

Patra said, "Today we are taking out a Tiranga Yatra in the holy Jagannath Dham of Mahaprabhu. We salute the Indian Army for the way they have shown indomitable courage, entered Pakistan and destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts, and the kind of political will the Prime Minister Modi's government has shown..."

Earlier in the day, a Tiranga Yatra was organised in the Pangi area of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Amazon Fails To Deliver 'Motu Patlu Kids Rakhi' Priced at INR 100 to Mumbai-Based Customer on Raksha Bandhan; Ordered To Pay INR 40,000 Compensation.

Locals marched at an altitude of 13,570 ft above sea level to honour the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. They held tri-coloured flags and chanted slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" (Victory to Bharat Mata!)".

Similar Tiranga Yatras, launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 13, are being held nationwide. The yatra will continue till May 23, and it aims to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

On Monday, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal led a 'Tiranga Yatra' to honour the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) for Operation Sindoor, at Britannia Chowk in Delhi. While speaking about the yatra, Khandelwal said, " The way our three Armed Forces fought with bravery and valour destroyed the Pakistan Army, we are taking out this yatra in their honour. By taking part in this yatra, the public is saluting and expressing its gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces."

Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Khaperkheda, Nagpur, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking to mediapersons, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed Indian armed forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor and asserted that the whole country stands with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian armed forces have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor and the whole country stands with the armed forces and the resolve of PM Modi. We have decided that Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in panchayats as well," CM Fadnavis said.

"A large number of people participated in this Yatra, which shows their support for the armed forces and PM Modi," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)