New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver was found carrying his mother's body in his vehicle in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

A call was received at the Police Control room (PCR) around 7 pm, informing that a man was seen carrying an elderly woman's body in an e-rickshaw. A police team rushed to the spot and the e-rickshaw driver was identified as Jagdish (32), a resident of Begampur, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage: We Are in Charge, Can't Dictate on Proceedings: Supreme Court to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta During Hearing.

A passerby saw Jagdish carrying the woman's body in his e-rickshaw while he was headed towards Patel Nagar from Ganga Ram Road, police said.

The officer said Jagdish had got his mother, Dhanwati Devi (65), admitted to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital as she was suffering from an illness for long. Jagdish told police that his mother was discharged by the hospital in the evening but subsequently, she passed away.

Also Read | Indian Students Restricted From Five Australian Universities Over Fake Visas, Say Reports.

Jagdish also told police that she was taking his mother's body to his native place in Banda in Uttar Pradesh in the e-rickshaw, the officer said.

No external injury was found on the body, which has been preserved at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital where the post-mortem examination will be conducted, police said.

They added that the version of Jagdish is being verified.

According to police, it seems that Jagdish is not in a fit state of mind. Necessary action in the matter will be taken, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)