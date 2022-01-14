Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said each district unit of the party will have a woman working president.

Also Read | India's Merchandise Exports Rose to USD 37.81 Billion in December 2021, Up by 38.91% on Year-on-Year Basis.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the move is intended to strengthen participation of women in politics.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe at Yogi Adityanath Over Rebel MLAs, Says Wickets Falling But UP CM Doesn’t Know How to Play Cricket.

He added that 50 per cent reservation was made for women in local body polls when the Congress was in power, while in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls, the party had given 40 percent tickets to women candidates.

District unit chiefs have been told recommend names of meritorious women for the post of working president, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)