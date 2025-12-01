Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Gujarat is emerging as one of the most proactive states in strengthening neurological healthcare, with a structured push to improve diagnosis and treatment for epilepsy.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has become a central pillar in this expansion, equipped with modern neurology infrastructure, specialist doctors and free access to treatment for patients across socioeconomic backgrounds.

The state's health approach is built on early identification and timely intervention, ensuring that more people receive a diagnosis before the disease progresses. The neurology wing at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital now houses advanced investigative tools and trained neurophysicians, enabling faster detection and significantly improving patient outcomes.

A broader network upgrade across Gujarat has further accelerated reach. EEG testing facilities have been extended to 12 district hospitals and 10 sub-district centres, reducing travel burden for rural families and bringing neurological services closer to community levels. This strengthened framework is reflected in rising patient numbers, with 1,26,459 people accessing epilepsy treatment in 2024-25, marking a tangible jump in awareness and accessibility.

Speaking to the media, Shuchit Pandey, neurophysician at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, underscored the importance of dispelling misconceptions surrounding epilepsy. He noted that seizures, commonly referred to as "fits", are widespread in India and frequently misunderstood.

"Many believe epilepsy requires excessive medication, but 80 to 90 per cent of patients can be treated with just one or two medicines. Only 10 to 20 per cent need surgery," he explained. "Immediate medical evaluation is crucial. With MRI and EEG, we can accurately diagnose and begin the right treatment, and in most cases, seizures can be controlled effectively."

Pandey emphasised that early intervention is critical, as even a single seizure can damage millions of brain cells. He suggested that families should bring patients directly to neurologists or visit the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital without delay.

To complement medical upgrades, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has also taken epilepsy awareness to the grassroots. Regular screening drives, counselling sessions and OPD-based sensitisation programs are being conducted to guide patients and families on medication adherence, symptom recognition and lifestyle precautions.

Health officials assert that these consistent efforts are breaking long-held myths, encouraging families to seek treatment sooner and enabling patients to lead normal and productive lives. The model combines technology-driven medical care with community-focused counselling, a strategy now being viewed as an evolving template in public health delivery.

With better diagnosis capacity, strengthened infrastructure and free treatment available, Gujarat is showing how systemic support and awareness together can transform epilepsy care at scale. (ANI)

