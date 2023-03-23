Moirang (Manipur) [India], March 23 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit 60km east-southeast of Moirang, Manipur on Thursday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

According to NSC, the earthquake struck Moirang at 6:51 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 23-03-2023, 18:51:09 IST, Lat: 24.34 & Long: 94.35, Depth: 67 Km, Location: 60km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," Tweeted NCS.

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale struck 17 km west-northwest of Delhi on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 16:42:35 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km WNW of New Delhi, India."

Earlier on Tuesday, people in north India including in Delhi and adjoining areas felt earthquake tremors evening with many people coming to open spaces as a precautionary measure.

National Centre for Seismology said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm.

Following the tremours, Delhi Fire Services received calls regarding tilted buildings and cracks appearing in buildings from Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji and Shahdara areas.

Fire services teams rushed to these areas to take stock of the situation. However, authorities later confirmed that no tilting was found in buildings due to the earthquake.

"A PCR call regarding the tilting of a building in the Shakarpur area was received due to the earthquake. Police, PCR, Fire brigade and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reached the spot. Apparently, no crack or tilt was observed in the building. The caller said he called as he suspected tilt," said Delhi Police. (ANI)

