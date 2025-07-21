Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh late Sunday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1946988566287937875 According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 20/07/2025 22:59:40 IST, Lat: 28.06 N, Long: 94.01 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Upper Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh."

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Nagaon district in Assam during the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 40 km.

In a post on X NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 20/07/2025 00:56:13 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 92.68 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam."

Earlier this month, on July 8, a stronger earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. That tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST at a depth of 25 kilometres, with coordinates marked at 26.51°N and 93.15°E. (ANI)

