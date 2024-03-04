Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at around 9:17 pm.

In a post on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 04-03-2024, 21:17:27 IST, Lat: 33.04 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

