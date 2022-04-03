Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 85 km Northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, said National Center for Seismology on Sunday.

The time of the incident is said to be around 1.10 am.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray Demands Shutting Down of Loudspeakers of Mosques.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)