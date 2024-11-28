Kiphire, November 28: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Nagaland's Kiphire on Thursday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

According to the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 7:22 am on Thursday and was centred around the Kiphire region at a depth of 65 km. Earthquake in Nagaland: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Strikes Nagaland's Kiphire, No Casualties Reported.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 28/11/2024 07:22:58 IST, Lat: 25.62 N, Long: 94.90 E, Depth: 65 Km, Location: Kiphire, Nagaland," National Centre for Seismology posted on X. Further details are awaited.

