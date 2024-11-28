An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Nagaland today, November 28. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake of 3.8 on the richter scale struck Nagaland's Kiphire at around 07:22 hours today. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. World Bank Approves USD 225.5 Million Projects for Nature Conservation in Tripura, Nagaland.

Quake Hits Nagaland's Kiphire

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Kiphire, Nagaland at 0722 hours today, according to National Center for Seismology. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

