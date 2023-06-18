Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 279 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 8.28 am at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 08:28:26 IST, Lat: 35.72 & Long: 79.98, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 279km NE of Leh, Ladakh, India," tweeted NCS.

So far no casualties or injuries have been reported. However, further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

This is the third earthquake in the last 24 hours in Leh, Ladakh.

In the wee hours of Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit 295 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday.

The earthquake occurred at 2:16 am at a depth of 10 km."Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 02:16:49 IST, Lat: 35.85 & Long: 80.08, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 295km NE of Leh, Ladakh," tweeted NCS.

On Saturday night also, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh at 9.44 PM. (ANI)

