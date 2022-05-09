Andaman and Nicobar [India], May 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, said the National Center for Seismology.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at around 1:11 am, 85km NNE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island today," said National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

