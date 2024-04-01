Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) The Eastern Railway has earned its best-ever freight revenue of Rs 7,774.62 crore in the financial year 2023-24, an increase of 19.47 per cent over the previous fiscal, an official said here on Monday.

The Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway recorded a growth of 8.91 per cent in passenger revenue, earning Rs 3,573.31 crore in 2023-24, he said.

It achieved a freight loading of 86.87 metric tonnes in 2023-24, which is nine per cent more than the previous fiscal.

It also achieved a best-ever scrap sale revenue of Rs 479.98 crore in the just concluded financial year, he said, adding that this demonstrates effective resource management and revenue optimisation strategies by the zonal railway.

