Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began its examinations for Class 12th on Tuesday, with the Higher Secondary English paper being conducted across the state.

According to an official release, the examination was held at 3,604 centres, where around 6,12,609 students appeared to take the exam.

"As part of a pilot project to ensure continuous monitoring, the MPBSE installed CCTV cameras at 226 examination centres across nine districts this year. Live streaming from these cameras was carried out during the examination period at the Board headquarters as well as control rooms set up at the offices of district collectors and district education officers. The initiative aims to prevent cheating and enable real-time monitoring of activities at examination centres," the statement read in the release.

"During the monitoring from the central control room, instances of suspected cheating by students were observed at certain centres and supervisors were found to be negligent in the discharge of their duties. Following these observations, instructions were issued to the concerned districts to take immediate action," it added.

The release further highlighted that the CCTV monitoring helped to establish effective control over the activities of examination centres. In the same episode, six cheating incidents were reported at a Bhopal examination centre, and instructions were issued to take disciplinary action against the concerned supervisors.

According to MPBSE, the board exams for Class 12th began from February 10 and would continue till March 7 while the board examinations for Class 10th would begin from February 13 and conclude on March 6. All the examinations are being conducted in one shift from 9 am to 12 noon. (ANI)

