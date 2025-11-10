Nuapada (Odisha) [India], November 10 (ANI) The high-voltage campaigning for Nuapada by-election came to an end on Sunday evening. The bypoll, necessitated by the death of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia, will be held on November 11.

Chief Electoral Officer Odisha, R. S Gopalan said that for the Nuapada by-elections polling parties with their forces will be safely transported to the polling booths in their vehicles.

"The Nuapada by-elections will be tomorrow. Polling parties with their forces and safely transporting them to the polling booths in their vehicles. 8 Polling parties are being dropped through helicopter for Sunabeda. 14 CAPF forces have been deployed. We have an adequate number of local police and the Central Armed Police Force also. 57 Critical boohs are there. 6 Pink booths also there. Webcasting facilities have provided," he said.

The CEO also dismissed allegations of EVM movement from Ganjam district to Nuapada for the by-election saying that, "No EVMs have been moved to Nuapada from others districts."

The bypoll in Odisha's Nuapada is the first since the Mohan Majhi government came to power in 2024. A total of 2.53 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 358 booths to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates on the day of polling.

The seat fell vacant after sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia passed away in September. The contest has turned into a prestige fight between the ruling BJP and the BJD. Polling will be held on November 11 and counting on November 14.

The BJP has named Rajendra Dholakia's son Jay Dholakia as its candidate for the Nuapada Assembly by-election in Odisha on Wednesday. Dholakia is up against Ghasi Ram Majhi of the Congress and Senhangini Chhuria of the BJD. Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has campaigned by Chhuria.

Chhuria, exuded confidence that people will bestow their trust on her in the bypoll, scheduled to be held on November 11.

Speaking with ANI, Snehangini Chhuria said, "I thank the party President Naveen Patnaik ji for announcing me as the party candidate for the elections...I am confident that the people of Nuapada will bestow their trust on me." (ANI)

