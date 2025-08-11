New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Congress MP Amar Singh on Monday urged the Election Commission to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's claim of "vote theft" and electoral roll manipulation.

"The problem with the Election Commission is that they didn't answer any questions; instead, the BJP answers everything. They themselves proved that EC and the government are one," Amar Singh told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi has provided such important information to the EC that they should conduct a preliminary inquiry into it. Instead of doing so, they are asking for an affidavit. This will not lead to anything. The information about irregularities is in front of them and is public; instead of addressing it, they are talking about pointless things. This is very unfortunate," he added.

Earlier in the day, the MPs from the INDIA bloc held a march from the Parliament to the EC headquarters in Ashoka Road in Delhi over" voter fraud" in the 2024 general election and special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs during their protest march.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the Constitution.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said.

Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal also slammed the Centre and the Delhi police for detaining INDIA's bloc MPs.

Venugopal questioned the state of democracy, stating that the MPs do not have the freedom to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The police and government are not allowing us to march for even 30 seconds. They want to stop us here. What democracy is there in the country? MPs don't have the freedom to go to the Election Commission," the Congress MP told reporters.

He added that the ECI has allowed only 30 individuals to enter the ECI's office.

He claimed, "Now they are telling only 30 people can come, but at least allow those 30 people to head to the Election Commission office."

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said, "We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal." (ANI)

