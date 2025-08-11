Patna, August 11: In an unfortunate incident in Bighar, a 28-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide after her alleged obscene video went viral on social media. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, August 9, in Bihar's Bettiah. Before taking the extreme step, the victim, who was said to be married, made a video in which she accused her jilted lover of ruining her life. The incident came to light when the deceased woman's family found her hanging in her bedroom.

The family immediately broke open the door of the victim's bedroom, which she had locked from inside. According to a report in The Times of India, the family alerted the police, who reached the spot and sent the victim's body to the district hospital for a postmortem. Speaking to the newspaper, Shaurya Suman, SP of Bettiah, said that the deceased woman was in a live-in relationship with the accused, Shamshad, for three years in Delhi. Bihar Shocker: Girl Abducted in Broad Daylight by Youth on Bike in Darbhanga; Rescued After 19 Hours, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

The SP further said that the woman continued her relationship with Shamshad after getting married. "The accused went to Dubai and asked her to leave her husband. During this time, she had developed another illicit relationship. The accused then made her obscene video viral on social media," Suman added. Amid this, the victim's mother brought her daughter back from the national capital, while her husband also returned to Bettiah.

It is reported that the trio went to Shamshad's house on July 19, where a dispute took place. Later, they approached the local police to lodge an FIR in Bagaha. A few days later, the woman and her family went to another police station in Bettiah to report the incident; however, they did not give a written complaint. On Saturday, August 9, an FIR was registered. Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

Based on the statement of the deceased's family, the police booked Shamshad and three other accused.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).