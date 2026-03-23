New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the allotment of digital vouchers to National and State political parties for free broadcast and telecast on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) in the run-up to the scheduled Legislative Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

In an official press release, the ECI stated that the move has been carried out under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

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According to the ECI, digital time vouchers have been issued through an IT platform.

"Digital time vouchers have been issued through the IT platform to all the recognised National and State Political Parties across 5 poll-bound States/UT for the Legislative assembly elections," the ECI noted.

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The broadcast window will begin from the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates and continue until two days before polling in each phase. The scheduling of actual broadcast slots will be determined through a transparent draw of lots conducted at the State/UT level.

"The broadcast/telecast period will be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll in the poll-bound States/UT. The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots at the State/UT level in the presence of authorized representatives of the political parties and officials from the office of respective State/UT CEO," the press release said.

Each party will receive a base allocation of 45 minutes of free airtime on both Doordarshan and All India Radio. This time will be uniformly distributed across regional networks within the respective states.

The ECI also clarified that additional airtime will be granted based on parties' performance in previous assembly elections, providing an advantage to those with established electoral presence.

The Commission further stated that the political parties are required to submit transcripts and recordings in advance, ensuring compliance with technical and regulatory standards.

"Political parties are required to submit transcripts and recordings in advance, strictly adhering to the relevant guidelines. Recordings may be made in studios meeting the technical standards prescribed by Prasar Bharati or at Doordarshan/AIR Kendras," ECI said.

Beyond individual party broadcasts, Prasar Bharati will also organise panel discussions and debates, allowing parties to present their views collectively.

"In addition to party broadcasts, Prasar Bharati Corporation will organise up to two panel discussions and/or debates on Doordarshan and All India Radio. Each eligible political party may nominate one representative for the programme which will be moderated by an approved coordinator," a press note concluded.

Earlier, the ECI announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states--West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to the schedule, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)