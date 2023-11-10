Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 10 (ANI): Re-polling for the Muallungthu in Mizoram was held today as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Re-polling for the Muallingthu polling station under the Aizawl South 3 Assembly Constituency was held at 7 am on Friday.

There are 1084 voters in the constituency.

According to ECI, repolling was announced as voting personnel did not clear mock polls there ahead of the assembly elections on November 7.

Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 78.40 per cent in the single-phase election for 40 assembly seats in the state.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent, dislodging the Congress from power.

The Mizo National Front, Indian National Congress, and the Zoram People's Movement fielded candidates for all 40 seats, while the BJP has fielded candidates in 23 seats. (ANI)

