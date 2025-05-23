New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Election Commission of India inaugurated a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi on Friday.

The two-day programme, which was organised by Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, was followed by an interaction with the participants.

The conference focused on leveraging technology to ensure correct and updated electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections. The event brought together top officials from across the country to discuss strategies and innovations in election management.

Earlier, on April 23, the Election Commission of India had organised a two-day training and capacity-building session for Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) and other field-level functionaries at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi. That was the third such batch of BLOs to be trained from the poll-bound state of Bihar.

229 Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), 12 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and two District Election Officers (DEOs) from the State are participating in the two-day training programme. A specialised one-day training programme for the State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Police Officers from Bihar also commenced.

ECI said that the training is planned to familiarise the BLOs with their roles and responsibilities as per the statutory framework and equip them to ensure error-free electoral rolls. They will also be trained in the IT applications designed to support their roles.

This is the latest in the first phase of the ongoing physical training programmes at IIIDEM, in which 555 BLOs from the poll-bound states of Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam and 279 Booth Level Agents (BLA)--the first of 10 recognised national and state political parties from Bihar--have already been trained.

"These well-trained BLOs will form a corps of Assembly Level Master Trainers (ALMTs) to strengthen the entire network of BLOs nationwide," ECI said.

The poll body said the training of SPNOs and Police Officers from Bihar aims to improve coordination between election authorities and the police for enhanced electoral management, especially in the areas of law and order, vulnerability assessment, Paramilitary forces (CAPF) deployment, and model code of conduct (MCC) enforcement.

ECI said that to date, over 3,000 participants from 141 countries, including large democracies such as Australia, the United Kingdom, the USA, Brazil, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Israel, Russia and South Africa, have benefited from training programmes from India's globally acclaimed election management practices at IIIDEM. (ANI)

